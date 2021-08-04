‘One minute late no entry rule’ applies for Eamcet

Officials said that students are requried to follow Covid-19 safety protocols, and submit a self-declaration saying they are Covid-19 free, to be submitted at their respective centres. — PTI file photo

Hyderabad: A ‘one minute late no entry rule’ will be applied for students appearing for the Eamcet set to start on Wednesday. Students have been advised to arrive at their examination centres in advance to avoid any confusion.

This year, Eamcet hall tickets also carry the location information of the examination centre allocated to the students.

While the entrance exams for the engineering stream are scheduled from August 4 to August 6, the test for students seeking admission into the agriculture and pharmacy streams are scheduled on August 9 and August 10.

Except on August 10, the test will start at 9 am. The first session ends at noon, and the second session will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm. On August 10, the exam is scheduled only during the morning hours.

While 82 examination centres have been set up in Telangana state, 23 have been set up in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said that students are requried to follow Covid-19 safety protocols, and submit a self-declaration saying they are Covid-19 free, to be submitted at their respective centres.

Every student will have to undergo thermal screening and anyone found to be possibly sick or ill, can reschedule their test, officials said.

Instructions for students: Candidates should report at the centres two hours before the commencement of the test on the date and time mentioned in the hall ticket;

They should shjow their hall ticket and ID verification at the entrance.

Students should carry the signed Covid-19 self-declaration form, provided along with the hall ticket. Candidates without the declaration will not be allowed inside the exam hall;

Candidates with Covid-19 symptoms will be allotted separate rooms;

Candidates experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever, must inform the test centre authorities in advance for necessary arrangements;

Candidates should carry masks and writing instruments. Students will be allowed to carry gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), and a transparent water bottle. No other items will be permitted inside the exam venue.