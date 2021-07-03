Jobs and Education 03 Jul 2021 Pharma D students fr ...
Pharma D students from TS, AP feel left in the lurch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Ironically, neither state has used the services of these graduates during Covid
Many of these graduates are working for Rs 12,000 as assistant professors in pharma colleges while private pharma companies pay anything up to Rs 22,000 as salaries. (Representative Image/Pixabay)
 Many of these graduates are working for Rs 12,000 as assistant professors in pharma colleges while private pharma companies pay anything up to Rs 22,000 as salaries. (Representative Image/Pixabay)

ANANTAPUR: Even after successful completion of the six-year Pharma D course, thousands of graduates are at the career crossroads as they do not enjoy any recognition in government departments.

This peculiar situation prevails in the two Telugu states, which together have a significant number of pharma colleges, whose students expect treatment that is on par with those completing the four-year MBBS and subsequent house surgeon course.

 

Many of Pharma D graduates are working in private companies with meagre salaries and are unable to meet their professional goals.

In 2008, the then TD government introduced a six-year Pharma D course.

Incidentally, a total of 116 Pharma-D colleges- 59 in AP and 60 in TS, were given the nod whereas across the country there are just 240 colleges offering the course. An artificial boom forced many students to opt for the course.

So far five batches have passed out and they stare at an uncertain future because of lack of employment potential. Ironically, neither state has used the services of these graduates during Covid.

 

“Keen on being in the medical field we tried for a MBBS seat but joined the six-year Pharma D course hoping for a bright future”, said Dr. Lakshmi Kanth, president of AP Association for Doctor of Pharmacy.

Many of these graduates are working for Rs 12,000 as assistant professors in pharma colleges while private pharma companies pay anything up to Rs 22,000 as salaries. The NABH accredited hospitals were supposed to only avail services of Pharma D graduates and less than 100 such hospitals are located in the two states.

Kavya, a student who will complete his graduation this year, said that there is no clarity about their future even after spending heavily in fees. “I opted for Pharma D hoping for a bright future though I had an opportunity to join BAMS '', she recalled.

 

According to an assessment, parents and governments have spent more than Rs 1,600 crore on the five batches.

The association has sought state and Centre to recognise Pharma D courses and provide opportunities in all medical colleges, general and corporate hospitals and in the drug controller wings. “The governments were encouraging RMP and PMP medical practitioners without any proper qualification, but we are neglected”, a student from Anantapur observed.

 

