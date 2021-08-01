Jobs and Education 01 Aug 2021 Delhi HC seeks CBSE ...
Jobs and Education

Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand in plea concerning assessment of private class 10 students

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand
Justice Prateek Jalan passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for CBSE. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Justice Prateek Jalan passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for CBSE. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Central Board of Secondary Education to respond to a plea concerning the methodology of assessment of private class 10 students after the examination was cancelled on account of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing a petition moved by the mother of a private class 10 student, passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

 

Rupesh Kumar, learned counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education, seeks ten days' further time to take instructions on the methodology for assessment of private candidates for the class 10 examinations, the judge recorded in the order dated July 29 as he listed the matter for further hearing on August 23.

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand.

In her petition, Payal Bahl has submitted that while students have been declared as Pass after the announcement of cancellation of examinations, CBSE has not issued any notification regarding its policy on how marks are to be awarded to private students.

 

CBSE's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in class 10 examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India" and takes away their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education, she contended.

It is highlighted that CBSE has already notified that assessment of regular class 10 students was to be based on internal assessment.

...
Tags: cbse, cbse class 10 results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs and Education

The employment rate fell to 36.8 per cent in April 2021 and then further to 35.3 per cent in May. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

Job scenario brightens: Employment rate recovers to pre-2nd wave level

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Osmania University set for sweeping academic, administrative reforms

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12: Wait not over for 65000 students, their result to be declared by Aug 5

CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: DC)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Job scenario brightens: Employment rate recovers to pre-2nd wave level

The employment rate fell to 36.8 per cent in April 2021 and then further to 35.3 per cent in May. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

Osmania University set for sweeping academic, administrative reforms

Osmania University. (DC Image)

CBSE Class 12: Wait not over for 65000 students, their result to be declared by Aug 5

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back. (PTI Photo)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: DC)

CBSE to announce class 12th results today at 2 pm

The results will be available on many websites. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->