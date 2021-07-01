Recruitment process for 1,552 posts in higher education institutions to start soon

These appointments will be made through written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana announced that the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly.

As per an official statement, Narayana addressed a press conference on Wednesday and said the notification process for the recruitment will begin in the next 20 days and the entire process will be completed in a span of six months.

These appointments will be made through written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce (orals). Principals are being appointed for the first time after 2009 and Assistant Professors are appointed after 2017, he informed.

The written exam for Assistant Professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions (100 for Kannada+ 100 for English+ 50 for general knowledge+ 250 for optional subjects).

For principal posts, the exam will be also based on objective-type questions for 100 marks, Narayana said.

He informed, "Setting minimum marks of CET (Common Entrance Test) for seeking admission into engineering courses is definite. But, what should be the minimum marks that should be set is yet to be decided and is being worked out by experts."

"As of now, this will be applicable only for engineering courses and not for other professional courses. In case, if there is a submission from other professional courses to set minimum CET marks as an eligibility parameter, it will be considered," Narayana added.