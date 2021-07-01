Jobs and Education 01 Jul 2021 Recruitment process ...
Jobs and Education

Recruitment process for 1,552 posts in higher education institutions to start soon

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
The written exam for Assistant Professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions
These appointments will be made through written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce. (Representational Image)
 These appointments will be made through written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana announced that the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly.

As per an official statement, Narayana addressed a press conference on Wednesday and said the notification process for the recruitment will begin in the next 20 days and the entire process will be completed in a span of six months.

 

These appointments will be made through written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce (orals). Principals are being appointed for the first time after 2009 and Assistant Professors are appointed after 2017, he informed.

The written exam for Assistant Professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions (100 for Kannada+ 100 for English+ 50 for general knowledge+ 250 for optional subjects).

For principal posts, the exam will be also based on objective-type questions for 100 marks, Narayana said.
He informed, "Setting minimum marks of CET (Common Entrance Test) for seeking admission into engineering courses is definite. But, what should be the minimum marks that should be set is yet to be decided and is being worked out by experts."

 

"As of now, this will be applicable only for engineering courses and not for other professional courses. In case, if there is a submission from other professional courses to set minimum CET marks as an eligibility parameter, it will be considered," Narayana added.

...
Tags: recruitment process, jobs, assistant professors vacancy, principal vacancy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Jobs and Education

There is a need to come together and take the responsibility of adopting newer and better approaches to teaching and learning in order to reduce this learning gap, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Education sector incurred maximum loss due to COVID-19, need to reduce learning gap

Such candidate will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus, the bench said. (Representational Photo: DC)

Candidates can opt out of CA exams if they, family members suffer from COVID-19: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Education sector incurred maximum loss due to COVID-19, need to reduce learning gap

There is a need to come together and take the responsibility of adopting newer and better approaches to teaching and learning in order to reduce this learning gap, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Candidates can opt out of CA exams if they, family members suffer from COVID-19: SC

Such candidate will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus, the bench said. (Representational Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham