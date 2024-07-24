J&K gunfight: soldier martyred, militant killed

SRINAGAR: A Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Indian Army and an Islamic militant have been killed in a gun battle raging in a remote area of the Lolab valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern Kupwara district since Wednesday morning.The Army sources said that the Corporal whose identity has been withheld till his family is informed about the loss was critically injured in the gun fight and later succumbed at a medical facility.On Tuesday, the Army alongside the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation at Trimukha Top in Lolab’s Kowut area following receiving information about the presence of militants there.“Contact with the terrorists was established shortly after midnight and a gun fight between the two sides ensued in which one terrorist was killed and an Army NCO was critically injured,” the sources said.The Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also called Chinar Corps- in a post on ‘X’, said, “OP KOWUT, Kupwara: Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24. On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress.”Kashmir zone police also took to ‘X’, to say, “Security forces have established contact with #terrorists near Trimukha Top, Lolab, #Kupwara. #Operation in progress. “