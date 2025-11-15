J&K: 9 Dead, 29 Hurt in Nowgam Blast

Srinagar: A massive accidental explosion at Srinagar 's Nowgam Police Station late Friday night killed nine people and injured 29 others, officials said. The casualties could rise, as five of the injured remain in critical condition.

The blast occurred while police and forensic experts were extracting samples from a large cache of seized explosives, part of an investigation into a "white-collar terror module" linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Unfortunately, nine people have succumbed to injuries, while 29 others are injured," an official said.

The explosives—360 kg recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad, Haryana—had been transported to the station for examination.

Among the deceased are mostly policemen and forensic officials. Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmad of Soibugh (Budgam district) and two other Srinagar administration officials also perished. Identities of all victims are being confirmed.

The 29 injured—primarily security personnel—have been shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in the Badamibag Cantonment here and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura quarter.

The area has been cordoned off, with senior officers overseeing operations.

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat visited early Saturday to assess damage and brief officers. IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi also arrived to review circumstances. Investigations into the accidental blast continue

Nowgam Police Station cracked the case after JeM posters appeared in the area, warning of major attacks on security forces and "outsiders" in Kashmir. CCTV footage led to the October 27 arrest of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, a former Government Medical College Anantnag employee who had moved to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. An assault rifle was recovered from his locker. A mosque imam Moulvi Irfan Ahmed was also arrested.

Interrogation revealed links to Dr. Muzammil Shakeel (also known as Muzammil Ganaie) at Al-Falah Medical College, Faridabad.

The meticulously planned 15-day operation also resulted in the seizure of a staggering 2,900 kg of explosive material including ammonium nitrate along with an arsenal of sophisticated weapons. Shakeel was arrested, followed by Dr. Shaheen Saeed, a resident of Lucknow, from the same institution on Monday.

Hours later, a car bomb exploded near Delhi's Red Fort, killing 13 and injuring over 20. Authorities claimed that Dr. Umar Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 used in the blast. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the incident, believes the explosives seizure may have panicked the network, prompting relocation.

The Security forces demolished the residential house of Dr. Umar Nabi during a controlled operation in the Koil area of Kashmir Valley's southern Pulwama district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials confirmed.

As per officials, investigators confirmed his identity through DNA evidence. The samples recovered from the blast site matched those provided by his mother in Pulwama, they said.

The police described the module as a “white-collar terror ecosystem” that exploited professional and academic networks to fund and fuel terror activities while maintaining an outwardly respectable façade.

On Thursday, J&K police's Counter- Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing raided 16 locations across the Valley, the move

described by the officials as a critical escalation in efforts to dismantle a sophisticated terror network with cross-border linkages. A senior officer stated, “With the investigation into the JeM-AGuH terror module now entrusted to the CID, we conducted raids at 16 locations today. Further operations are underway to penetrate deeper into this white-collar terror ecosystem and fully unravel the conspiracy.”

The searches were initiated based on intelligence inputs compiled by the J&K Crime Investigation Department (CID), focusing on a conspiracy involving the Srinagar-based JeM outfit and the broader module responsible for the Delhi attack. Multiple CIK teams, supported by local police stations and other security agencies, targetted premises linked to suspected JeM operatives and overground workers (OGWs).