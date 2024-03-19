Jharkhand Guv Radhakrishnan to be in-charge for Telangana

The Governor of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan, will be the in-charge Governor for Telangana, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.The appointment of Radhakrishnan as the in-charge Governor for Telangana comes in the wake of resignation of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan from her position as the Telangana Governor and the Lt Governor of Puducherry. The President of India, has accepted Dr Tamilisai’s resignation, the communique said.Radhakrishnan will also hold additional responsibility as the in-charge LT Governor for Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said Radhakrishnan’s additional responsibilities will come into effect from the day he assumes charge of the office in Telangana and Puducherry.It may be recalled that Dr Tamilisai resigned from her positions on Monday and has plans to contest from Tamil Nadu in the coming Lok Sabha elections."I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.