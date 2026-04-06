Jaishankar Holds Talks with Iran FM Araghchi, Gulf Leaders

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from Seyed Abbas Araghchi as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the evolving situation in West Asia. Jaishankar shared on X, “Received a call from the Foreign Minister of Iran. Discussed the present situation.”

The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the conversation, stating that both ministers discussed bilateral ties along with regional and international developments during their phone call.

This comes after Jaishankar held separate high-level discussions with leaders from the UAE and Qatar regarding the rapidly changing situation in West Asia. He spoke with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewing ongoing developments in the region.

In another conversation, Jaishankar spoke with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani about the ongoing conflict. He noted that the discussion focused on the evolving situation and regional stability.

These back-to-back diplomatic engagements come as India closely monitors developments in West Asia while maintaining regular contact with key regional stakeholders. India has consistently emphasized the importance of dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Earlier, addressing the 15th Annual Convocation Ceremony at IIM Raipur, Jaishankar said India has navigated global turbulence effectively amid conflicts in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war. He highlighted the need for “hedging, de-risking, and diversifying” to safeguard national interests in a rapidly changing global order.

He noted that shifts in global power, advancements in technology, and evolving military and economic dynamics have increased competition and uncertainty, making strategic planning essential for both foreign policy and economic stability.

The current conflict in West Asia intensified after US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran targeted Israeli and US assets across Gulf countries, disrupting key waterways and impacting global energy markets and economic stability.