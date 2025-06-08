External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a week-long visit to France, the European Union, and Belgium to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss strategic issues, including India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and the recent Operation Sindoor.

“The visit of the EAM is expected to further deepen India’s friendly relations with the European Union, France, and Belgium, and provide fresh momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Marking 25 years of the India-France strategic partnership, Dr Jaishankar will travel to Paris and Marseille, where he will hold talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. He is also scheduled to meet senior French leadership, and engage with think tanks and media. Notably, he will participate in the inaugural Mediterranean edition of the Raisina Dialogue in Marseille.

“Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment. Both countries closely cooperate across strategic and contemporary domains and share common perspectives on several regional and global issues,” the MEA noted.

This visit follows the launch of Operation Sindoor and comes at a time when India is reinforcing its global stance on counterterrorism. Dr. Jaishankar is expected to brief European leaders on India’s firm measures against cross-border terrorism.

The India-European Union strategic partnership, which has expanded across sectors in recent years, was notably bolstered by the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year. In Brussels, Dr. Jaishankar will hold a Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, and meet with senior leadership from the European Commission and European Parliament, along with think tanks and media.

In Belgium, the EAM will hold bilateral consultations with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and meet with senior Belgian leadership. He will also interact with members of the Indian community.

“India and Belgium enjoy warm and friendly relations and share a strong economic partnership. Collaboration between the two countries spans trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, the diamond industry, and vibrant people-to-people ties,” the MEA added.