Jagan Responds To Balakrishna’s Statement

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made sensational remarks against actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, accusing him of attending the assembly in an inebriated state and speaking incoherently.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticised the assembly Speaker for allowing Balakrishna to enter and “speak under the influence of alcohol,” questioning the Speaker's judgment and Balakrishna’s mental health during a media interaction at Tadepalli on Thursday.

A journalist asked Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident involving Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, and the silence of Pawan Kalya - the deputy CM and Chiranjeevi’s brother.

Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked, “What is there to say here? What was Balakrishna supposed to discuss in the Assembly, and what did he end up talking about? He made unnecessary comments in an inebriated state.”

“Who allowed Balakrishna to speak in that condition? The Assembly Speaker is at fault for permitting him to speak like that. Balakrishna’s psychological health must be examined,” he added.