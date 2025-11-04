Jagan Demands Insurance Amount For All Cyclone-Affected Farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that crop insurance be immediately paid to all farmers, failing which his party would launch an agitation. Speaking to media on Tuesday after visiting the Montha cyclone-affected areas in Krishna district, Jagan blamed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for not providing crop insurance amount immediately. The former CM said because Naidu done away with crop insurance scheme, farmers are now bearing the brunt. He asked the government to pay the insurance premium for the forthcoming Rabi season in case any calamity occurs. The former CM charged that enumeration of crop loss has not been done properly. Further, compensation is being denied to those who claim crop insurance. He alleged that the extent of damage over 15 lakh acres has been brought down to evade compensation. Jagan Mohan Reddy took Chandrababu Naidu to task for leaving for London while the farmers are in distress, while Nara Lokesh proceeded to Mumbai to watch the cricket match. The former chief minister recalled that during the last 18 months of coalition government, there have been 16 disasters, from cyclones to heavy rains to drought. Yet the government is not dealing with the farmers’ distress. In this regard, he said while Chandrababu Naidu promised an input subsidy of ₹20,000 for two years, he has given only ₹5,000 so far.