Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was confident of victory in the next elections. He said he would swear in from the office in Visakhapatnam and launch administration from there after the swearing-in ceremony.

He was speaking at the "Development Dialogue" held as part of "Vision Vizag" seminar held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He said that the CM needs to sit in Vizag and steer its development.

He said Visakhapatnam is a growth engine that would augment the overall development of the state. Justifying the need for making Visakhapatnam, the executive capital in place of Amaravati, the CM said according to the Opposition party's estimate 50,000 acre barren land was available in Amaravarti but each acre needed an amount of Rs 2 crore for developing basic infrastructure like roads, water supply and electricity where as much less was needed to create executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

He said he was not against Amaravati and that it would continue to be the legislative capital. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated the government's comunitment to prioritizing agriculture, port development and employment generation. He pledged to steer Vizag in the path of development, with a focus on bolstering small and medium industries and enhancing self-employment opportunities. Additionally, he announced the waiver of pending loans for SHGs and emphasized Vizag's superior infrastructure compared to Bengaluru.

He further expressed concern over certain media outlets tarnishing the government's image for political gain and opposition parties impeding welfare schemes through legal hurdles and also opposing shifting of the capital. He affirmed the government's support for Amaravati's status as the legislative capital while stressing Visakhapatnam's pivotal role as an economic powerhouse.

Highlighting the ongoing infrastructural projects like the Visakhapatnam stadium and improved connectivity to Bhogapuram Airport through a six lane road, the chief minister envisaged Visakhapatnam as a transformative hub driving economic growth, with sustained efforts aimed at realizing its full potential.