 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

J-K: Army vehicle fired upon in Akhnoor

Current Affairs
ANI
28 Oct 2024 5:18 AM GMT
J-K: Army vehicle fired upon in Akhnoor
x
Security personnel stand guard on the Gulmarg-Botapathri road during a search operation following a terror attack on an army vehicle in which two soldiers and two army porters were killed, in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)
Jammu: An army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, said Army officials on Monday.

No injury or causality was reported and a search operation has been launched, the Army officials added.
A search operation was launched on Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector near the border with Pakistan following reports of the presence of three terrorists in the area, security officials said.The presence of the heavily armed terrorists was reported by the villagers near Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour, they said.

Officials said that a few gunshots were heard in the forward village when an Army ambulance was passing through.

Army troops along with the police have cordoned off the village and adjoining areas and an operation is underway to trace and neutralize the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border, the officials said.

( Source : ANI )
terrorists search for terrorists border village Akhnoor sector 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir Jammu 
ANI
About the AuthorANI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick