It’s a BJP custody and not CBI, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was remanded to judicial custody till April 23 by the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi after completion of CBI custody on Monday, said it was a BJP custody and not the CBI.



The CBI produced her in the court after completion of custody on Monday. When the officials of CBI were bringing her into the court hall, the media persons from vernacular news channels asked her whether she wanted to disclose any information.

She then responded by raising the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan. While leaving the court hall, Kavitha said it was a BJP custody and not the CBI custody. “The CBI is asking the same thing spoken by the BJP leaders outside and they (CBI) are repeatedly asking the same thing,” she said.

The CBI later shifted her to Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The CBI registered an FIR RC-0032022A0053 dated 17.08.2022 in the Delhi liquor scam. Based on the CBI FIR, the ED registered a separate case under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and arrested her a few weeks ago. The CBI arrested on April 10, 2024.