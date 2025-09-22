IT Stocks Tumble on US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Concerns

New Delhi: IT stocks dropped in morning trade on Monday, with Tech Mahindra tumbling over 6 per cent, amid concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees.Shares of Tech Mahindra tumbled 6.45 per cent, LTI Mindtree slumped 5.61 per cent, Persistent Systems dropped 5.51 per cent, Hexaware Technologies tanked 5.14 per cent and HCL Tech fell by 4.24 per cent on the BSE.





The stock of Infosys edged lower by 3.91 per cent, Wipro declined 3.51 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services dipped 3.36 per cent.