Israel Strikes Iran's Arak Heavy Water Reactor, State Television Says

19 Jun 2025 8:10 AM IST

DUBAI: Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday.

The report said there was no radiation danger whatsoever and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack.

Israel warned earlier Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area.

