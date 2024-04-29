Top
Home » Nation

Indore: Congress Nominee Akshay Bam Withdraws Candidature, Joins BJP

Nation
PTI
29 April 2024 7:28 AM GMT
Indore: Congress Nominee Akshay Bam Withdraws Candidature, Joins BJP
x
Indore Lok Sabha Seat Congress Nominee Akshay Bam Withdraws Candidature. (Photo: X)

Indore: Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his candidature, an official said on Monday.

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.
An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.
"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.
( Source : PTI )
Indore Lok sabha Polls Akshay Bam 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X