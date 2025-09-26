Suryakumar Yadav, Rauf Fined, Farhan Warned

Dubai: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf have been fined 30 per cent of their respective match fee for their rude behaviour and aggressive comments during the Asia Cup Super 4s held between the teams last Sunday.

Rauf's teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century in the same match.

During the match, Yadav alluded to the military skirmish between the two countries in May, the tournament organisers said on Friday. Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the ICC for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes on September 14 to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces. Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and Pakistan player Sahibzada Farhan, on Friday afternoon. Both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

Yadav and Rauf were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources.

While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side. Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.