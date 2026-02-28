India vs Windies: Key Head-to-Head Stats Before Super 8 Clash

Kolkata: India will take on West Indies in a crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens on Sunday. With a semifinal berth at stake, the contest has turned into a virtual knockout for both teams.



Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India, while Shai Hope captains the West Indies. India must win to stay in contention for the semifinals, and the Caribbean side too face a do-or-die situation. Notably, this will be India’s first match of the tournament at Eden Gardens, whereas West Indies have prior experience at the venue, having played group-stage matches against Scotland and Italy.



Head-to-Head in T20Is:



India and West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20 internationals.

India have won 19 matches.



West Indies have won 10 matches.



One match ended without a result.



Venue-wise record:



India have won 8 matches at home, 5 in the West Indies, and 6 at neutral venues.



West Indies have won 5 at home, 2 in India, and the rest at neutral venues.



T20 World Cup Record:



In T20 World Cup history, the two teams have met four times.

West Indies have won 3 matches.



India have won 1 match.



Highest and lowest scores in T20 World Cup clashes:



India’s highest score vs West Indies: 192



India’s lowest score vs West Indies: 130



West Indies’ highest score vs India: 196



West Indies’ lowest score vs India: 129

While India hold the upper hand in overall T20Is, West Indies enjoy a better record in T20 World Cup meetings. With both teams fighting to keep their semifinal hopes alive, a gripping contest is on the cards in Kolkata.