India Successfully Tests Agni-5 Missile

Bhubaneswar: India on Monday successfully conducted the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight test was conducted as part of India’s ‘Mission Divyastra.

The successful test flight of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology is said to be a significant milestone as far as bolstering India’s defense strategic capabilities are concerned.

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations.

The project director is a woman. Many women made their contribution to the successful flight test of the Agni-5 missile.

With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations who have MIRV capability. The system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.

The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists for their successful execution of Mission Divyastra.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” the PM wrote on his X handle.

Union earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on his X handle, “From now on, India is in a different league. One has to think 10 times before attacking India.

Congratulations to DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”