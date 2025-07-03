India Asserts Only Dalai Lama Can Decide His Reincarnation

New Delhi: In an apparent snub to China, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself and no one else.

On Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.