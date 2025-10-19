IND vs AUS: 1st ODI Cut to 35 Overs Each

Perth: The first ODI between India and Australia was reduced to 35-over-a-side game after the second rain interruption here on Sunday. India were struggling at 37 for three in 11.5 overs when rain halted the proceedings. Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 7 overs each.

Shreyas Iyer (6) and Axar Patel (7) will resume India's quest for a strong total.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months.

Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.

Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.