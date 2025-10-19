IND vs AUS: 1st ODI Cut to 35 Overs Each
Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months
Perth: The first ODI between India and Australia was reduced to 35-over-a-side game after the second rain interruption here on Sunday. India were struggling at 37 for three in 11.5 overs when rain halted the proceedings. Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 7 overs each.
Shreyas Iyer (6) and Axar Patel (7) will resume India's quest for a strong total.
Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.
Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
( Source : PTI )
