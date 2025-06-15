Mangaluru/Karwar: Two days of rain battered the coastal and Malnad regions, triggering soil slips and landslide in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts and causing disruptions to traffic. Authorities acted swiftly to mitigate the risks and prevent further incidents.

A landslide was reported in the Devimane Ghat stretch of Uttara Kannada district, where debris blocked parts of the road. A senior geologist from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), along with the NHAI Project Director, Tahsildar and police officials, inspected the site and recommended only partial debris clearance. Based on the expert’s advice, one lane has been cleared, while debris on the hill-side has been left untouched to avoid triggering further slides.

As a precaution, night traffic through Devimane Ghat has been restricted until further notice. Officials continue to monitor the area closely.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains caused a soil slide near Kettikal in Thiruvail village, adjacent to NH-169 on the outskirts of Mangaluru late Friday night. The dislodged soil accumulated on the side of the highway, partially blocking the road. NHAI teams responded quickly, cleared the debris, and implemented traffic diversions to ensure the safety of commuters. Police also urged the public to stay away.

Meanwhile, in Mangaluru city, a compound wall near Father Muller Hospital in Kankanady collapsed onto the road, damaging electric lines and temporarily affecting vehicle movement. Officials rushed to the scene to clear the debris, and power supply restoration efforts are underway. No injuries occurred.

In a separate incident in Kukkavu Koppadagandi of Belthangady Taluk, two people sustained injuries when a tree fell on the scooter they were riding. Both were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

With the monsoon gaining intensity, waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas of Mangaluru city. The district administration has urged the public to remain alert and report any rain-related issues.