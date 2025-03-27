Siddu Reddy Kandakatla, a prominent entrepreneur and social worker from Telangana, has been invited by Babu Rao, the owner of Niloufer Cafe, to attend the grand opening of their new branch in Hitech City. Kandakatla is widely recognized for his efforts in bridging gaps in education and community welfare across the region.

The opening event of Niloufer Cafe's new branch promises to be more than just a celebration of delicious food, with a strong emphasis on community collaboration. Babu Rao personally extended the invitation to Kandakatla in recognition of his dedicated work in improving educational access and social welfare for underserved communities.

Known for its iconic Irani chai and local delicacies, Niloufer Cafe is now expanding to the bustling Hitech City, a hub of innovation and technology. The grand opening is expected to bring together local dignitaries, celebrities, and community leaders, all coming together to celebrate the growth of the cafe as well as the ongoing contributions of individuals like Siddu Reddy, who work tirelessly for the betterment of society.

This collaboration between Babu Rao and Siddu Reddy highlights the importance of fostering both business growth and social impact. The event promises to be an exciting celebration of hospitality, community engagement, and shared visions for a brighter future.





