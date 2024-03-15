Samar Mohan Makes A Sensational Debut With A Brilliant Book!

Author Samar Mohan has debuted with a fantastic and stunning novel with utmost sensitivity. The Muslim In My Head narrates the tale of American academician, Lyle Cline, who gets the opportunity to interview Tahir Hussain, a recently acquitted terror suspect in order to understand the mindset of Islamic radicals.

Not only is the concept unique but the treatment is fresh without getting melodramatic. The beauty of the book is that the characters seem real and immensely believable while the geographic landscape, which keeps on changing as Tahir recounts his past, have been written in vivid detail which transports the reader to the location.

Poignant and an eye opener, The Muslim In My Head, published by Alcove Publishers and full of heart stomping moments, is a book you cannot afford to miss at all!

Title: The Muslim In My Head

Author: Samar Mohan

Publisher: Alcove Publishers