Redefining Men’s Jewellery: Men of Platinum presents MS Dhoni Signature Edition

Platinum Guild International (PGI) India’s Men of Platinum has launched the MS Dhoni Signature Collection, immortalising the inspiring values of cricketing legend MS Dhoni. This exclusive collection boasts of designs that reflect not only Dhoni’s immaculate style and brilliant journey but also his unmatched character and greatness. Cast in rare platinum and infused with his indomitable spirit, every piece in this collection serves as a tribute to MS Dhoni’s enduring legacy. Determination, self-belief, courage, humility, composure are all qualities that Dhoni stands for and each piece tells the story of these qualities that he holds close. A true ‘man of platinum’, and a fitting inspiration for a one-of-a-kind limited platinum jewellery collection that aspires to stir that same greatness in those who don the collection.

Born of the stars, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Each piece of jewellery in this newly launched collection, bears the legend MS Dhoni’s signature – a precious piece of India’s sporting legacy, etched in platinum. Crafted in 95% platinum this collection from Men of Platinum is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core.

Talking about the association MS Dhoni shared, “It’s been an honour to collaborate with Men of Platinum on this special collection. Platinum, with its strength, rarity, and enduring qualities, has always stood out for me. This collection, marked with my signature, carries personal significance. It reflects the values that have shaped who I am—grit, composure, and self-belief. For me, these pieces are more than just jewellery; they are a tribute to the lessons I’ve learned and the path I’ve walked.”

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director of Platinum Guild International, India, said, “It is a privilege and an honour to collaborate with MS Dhoni on this unique collection. Each piece in the collection carries his signature, making it truly special. It is a partnership that goes beyond creating beautiful jewellery—it’s about aligning our brand with qualities that truly resonate with our consumers, such as grit, resilience, and leadership. Through this association with MS Dhoni, we are confident that we will reinforce the values that platinum represents and further elevate its stature as a symbol of enduring success.”

ELEVATE YOUR STYLE GAME, WITH THESE TOP 5 PIECES FROM THE MS DHONI SIGNATURE EDITION:

THE PLATINUM GRID BRACELET

Elegance meets strength in this dual tone kada, featuring a sophisticated grid pattern with rose gold accents on the side. This kada is crafted from 95% pure platinum, a metal whose strength remains unwavering through years of wear, making it rare! Bearing the legend MS Dhoni’s signature, this piece is perfect for those who exude quiet determination and strong character.

THE PLATINUM MOMENTUM BRACELET

The alternating bevelled triangles on the front of this bracelet, with a striking blend of gloss and matte finishes, symbolise the strength to navigate life’s ups and downs with unwavering values. The back features MS Dhoni's iconic signature on a sleek black centrepiece. Cast in platinum -an enduring metal as resolute as the legend who inspired it -this bracelet is crafted for those who face life's challenges with relentless drive, proving that true greatness comes from within.

THE PLATINUM CUBE FUSION BRACELET

The alternating brushed matte platinum and glossy rose gold cube links achieve the perfect balance of versatility and durability. Crafted in platinum -a metal that endures through years of wear, making it truly rare –this bracelet, featuring MS Dhoni’s iconic signature on black, is designed for those who strike a balance between staying adaptable and yet true to their values no matter what.

THE PLATINUM BOLD LINKS BRACELET

Bold, interlocking platinum links form a robust bracelet that reflects the power of unyielding resilience. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, it’s a metal that remains unfading over time, making it incredibly rare. The bracelet features a solid clasp that carries MS Dhoni's signature, embodying his indomitable strength and unwavering resolve. Designed for men who cherish these values, this piece inspires them to always find strength within.

THE PLATINUM HARMONY CHAIN

Intricate platinum links intertwine to form a seamless, fluid chain, mirroring the harmonious blend of inner strength and outward composure. Crafted from platinum, a metal maintains its natural pristine white over time, never fading or tarnishing. A metal that’s simply rare. With a solid clasp, featuring the legend MS Dhoni's signature, it is made for those who weave together their resilience and calm in the face of life's odds.

This collection hits stores beginning October just in time for Diwali and will be available with key retailers across India.

