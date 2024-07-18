Real estate & immigration firms from 15+ countries to exhibit in IREX Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The eighteenth edition of International Real Estate Expo & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 will be held from 19th to 20th July, 2024 at Trident Hotel, HITEC City. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investments, residency & citizenship by investment programs across the world to Indian residents.

IREX presents investment opportunities for high net worth and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties. IREX 2024 Hyderabad will have participation of leading international real estate developers and marketing companies and is expected to draw more than 500 visitors. Companies from Dubai, Qatar, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment, residency/citizenship by investment options will be participating in the event.

The show is held in conjunction with IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 which is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of citizenship and residency by investment across the world to Indian residents. The conclave brings together international real estate companies, immigration consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders under one roof.

IREX presents unique investment real estate investment options the USA, Europe & Middle East. Leading real estate developers from these regions would be participating at the two-day conclave showcasing their projects. Real estate in middle east is booming with attractive investment opportunities for HNIs.

Ashish Parakh, Chief Marketing Officer at Sobha Realty, stated, “We are delighted to announce our participation as the Lead Partner at the upcoming IREX Hyderabad. At Sobha Realty, our partnership with IREX has grown stronger than ever. Following our fruitful collaboration as Lead Partner earlier this year, we are thrilled to continue showcasing our most recent innovations and our commitment to quality. During this event, we seek to provide investors with an exceptional opportunity to explore our remarkable portfolio of opulent and sustainable properties in Dubai. Attendees can further gain unique insights into our strategic vision and the major benefits of investing with Sobha Realty. Our projects are distinguished for their innovative designs, eco-friendly construction practices, and ideal locations, which guarantee excellent returns and unmatched quality of life.”

Apart from the exhibition, a conference will also be organized which will focus on various aspects, prospects & opportunities of real estate and immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by real estate developers and immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialized in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with various financial and legal implications associated with investing abroad. A panel on ‘Trending Investment Destinations across the Globe’ will also be held, with experts from each country talking about their respective projects and programs.

Worldwide, demand for international real estate investments is on a strong growth path over the last few years. The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment is the opportunity to invest abroad and diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits, visa free travel and high rental returns. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, for investors and their families.

Lured by multiple benefits, Indian residents are increasingly looking for investing in property outside India and international citizenship by investment opportunities. Further, several international developers offer easy payment plans with low booking amounts as interest rates abroad are considerably lower than the rates prevailing in the Indian market which makes these deals more attractive. Through this show, the Indian investors will be able to identify real estate investment opportunities and gain knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

The lead sponsor of this show is Sobha Realty. The platinum sponsors of the show include U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; EB5 United, USA. Arton Capital & GREEN Properties, the conference partner of the show will be showcasing property options in Greece. Other participants include Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; Ariane Real Estate, Qatar; EB5 Capital, USA; MIBS Group, Greece; Vestian MEA, Dubai; Golden Gate Global, USA and many others.

“Join us at the IREX 2024 at Hyderabad to explore exclusive investment opportunities in Greece's real estate market. Throughout the event, we will showcase GREEN Properties’ premium residences while also discussing the benefits of the Greek Golden Visa and the future of global residency status. We will also explore the global opportunities of second citizenship, discuss the benefits of getting a second passport, and showcase the ideal choices for you to become a global citizen.” says Leena Motwani, Vice President, Arton Capital.

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd, which is part of an international media company that represents several media and exhibition brands in the Indian market and organizes road shows and events for its clients. IREX is a unique b2c show with a track record of seventeen successful shows since 2015 in India and UAE.

For more information visit: http://www.irexindia.com/