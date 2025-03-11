OneRoyal Wins Best AI Tools Award 2025 by TradeBrains Awards

Bangalore: OneRoyal, a leading global forex broker renowned for its innovative, AI-driven trading solutions, is proud to announce that it was awarded the Best AI Tools Award 2025 by TradeBrains Awards. This award recognizes that OneRoyal’s pioneering technology enhances trading efficiency and accuracy.

“Our commitment to integrating advanced AI technology into our trading platforms has revolutionized how our clients engage with the forex market,” said Vladimir Fedorov, Chief Development Officer at OneRoyal. “This award not only solidifies our dedication to excellence but also motivates us to continue innovating and delivering state-of-the-art solutions that empower traders around the globe.”

Kritesh Abhishek, Founder and CEO of Trade Brains, congratulated OneRoyal on this achievement, saying:

“OneRoyal’s innovative use of AI tools in forex trading showcases the immense potential of technology in transforming the financial industry. Their solutions not only enhance trading efficiency but also empower traders with real-time insights and precision. We are delighted to recognize OneRoyal’s exceptional contribution to the industry.”

The award establishes OneRoyal as a significant contributor to the industry, setting new benchmarks in the integration of AI tools within forex trading. As global markets evolve, OneRoyal remains at the forefront, providing traders with cutting-edge tools that combine efficiency, precision, and real-time insights.

For more information about OneRoyal’s award-winning trading solutions, click here OneRoyal.

About OneRoyal

OneRoyal is a leading global forex broker offering innovative, AI-enhanced trading solutions. With a commitment to excellence and technological advancement, OneRoyal empowers traders worldwide to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence and precision.

About TradeBrains Awards

The Trade Brains FinTech Excellence Awards 2025 honors the game-changers redefining the financial landscape in India and beyond. From breakthrough innovations to industry-transforming solutions, this prestigious digital awards platform celebrates excellence across sectors like the stock market industry, forex, crypto, AI, and more. For more details, please visit Tradebrainsawards.com.



