MobileAppDaily Reveals The Top Custom Software Development Companies List Of 2024!

We started with computers that solved basic mathematical problems but now have quantum computing. AI was a pipedream, but we have off-the-shelf AI products and services across industries for multiple use cases. We have technologies like blockchain, generative AI, virtual and augmented reality, etc.

In these transformative times, the demand for adopting new technologies, process automation, and updating legacy systems is an imminent need. It is not because organizations are lagging behind work or losing money because of unoptimized processes, but even the customers demand the same, i.e., a personalized experience with the latest features to entice.

This mindset has created a shift towards software development companies. These companies specialize in various technologies and can provide custom solutions up to the enterprise level. These organizations are behind the rapid transformation that organizations are undergoing that we are witnessing.

Contrarily, finding the right partner for your custom development needs is hard. It is considering the vast buffet of companies from different regions operating on all levels and at different price brackets. Additionally, some companies over-promise, or scamsters trick you into spending money but don't deliver on time. However, MobileAppDaily released its list of the top custom development companies to hire in the coming year, i.e., 2024.

Why is custom development the need of the hour?

There are two reasons behind this, as discussed earlier, i.e., the adoption of new technology and the updation of legacy systems.

Now, traditional IT infrastructure served well for its period. However, the current population of 8 billion people is scattered worldwide, generating piles of data daily. This is followed by integrating new technologies that enhance user experience.

These facts give way to several factors that demand that any enterprise or company hire software developers. Let’s check out some of them:

With a vast ocean of data and existing competitors adopting AI automation, manual processes don’t meet the task.

Legacy systems suffer from scalability issues.

Increasing data allows for analyzing trends and customer preferences, which legacy systems cannot.

Legacy systems can’t be integrated with new technologies because of compatibility issues.

Older systems cannot incorporate new communication channels due to older hardware, operating systems, technological limitations, etc.

Specific needs of the organization in terms of increasing throughput, reducing TAT (turnaround time), cost optimization, etc., for the process

Obsolete software and technology.

Additionally, there are several problems with legacy systems and older software:

Security Breaches: There have been 470 publicly disclosed incidents (according to itgovernance uk) that compromised 519,111,354 records in November 2023 alone. This stems from the fact that companies require advanced security systems.

Expensive Maintenance: In 2018, the United States alone spent $600 billion (according to unqork.com) on maintaining legacy systems.

Inefficiency: Replacing legacy systems with updated applications can increase developers' productivity by 40%.

Incompatibility: Most legacy systems run with older operating systems and software that aren’t compatible with modern technologies.

Data: The annual data generated in 2023 is close to 120 Zettabytes (according to explodingtopics report) and is expected to reach 181 Zettabytes by 2023.

Lack of Support: Some legacy systems are running languages like COBOL. The market of COBOL developers is limited today.

Compliance: Regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, etc., that demand system updates to meet today's norms.

How can the MobileAppDaily listing help you find a relevant partner?

The custom software development market in 2022 was close to $28.2 billion. However, this year, it was expected to grow by 21.5% by 2032. Additionally, the majority of software companies also provide custom software developers. This opens an ocean of services to hire from.

MobileAppDaily, with its list of custom software development companies, has cut the clutter between. Now, users can access dependable companies like Appinventiv, Diffco, Motadata, etc. Companies that have already proven their mantle in the market and developed compelling custom solutions for their clients.

Additionally, the user gets all the necessary information on a single page. For instance, team size, technologies supported, hourly wage, minimum budget, etc. Information that can help any user create a small list of plausible partners on their own. This list can help reduce time at the first step of researching a relevant partner. Additionally, the user gets all the necessary information to connect with the company on their own accord and conduct a one-on-one meeting to discuss the solution.

