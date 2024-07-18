Leading USA EB-5 Companies to participate in the 18th Edition of IREX, Hyderabad

Leading EB5 Regional Centers and Immigration Law firms are showcasing high potential EB5 Projects at the upcoming edition of IREX 2024 on 19-20 July at Trident Hotel, HITEC City, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of IREX will be held on 19th and 20th July 2024 at Trident Hotel, HITEC City. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof. Many of the exhibitors are showcasing the EB5 visa program of the US government that offers fast track green card.

The EB5 Visa Program is an investment-based visa program offered by the US government that offers a path to permanent residency of the U.S. to foreign investors who make significant investments to create at least 10 permanent jobs in the U.S. economy. This program was launched in 1990 that enables foreign investors to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing in a business or real estate project that creates jobs for the U.S. economy and leads to growth in US economy. The EB5 Investment visa requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB5 approved real estate project, fund or business in United States.

According to Matt Hogan, Vice President of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers “The EB-5 investor visa is a popular choice for thousands of Indian families interested in immigration to the United States and has been for the past decade. CMB has seen especially strong demand in India since passage of the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). The RIA introduced visa set-asides that have resulted in faster adjudication times. One other key benefit of the RIA for anyone already in US on a non-immigrant visa (such as H1-B, L1 or F1) is the ability to concurrently file for adjustment of status. This allows the EB-5 applicant obtain Employment authorization (EAD) and a travel permit while remaining in the U.S. throughout the EB-5 process. This benefit alone has skyrocketed the demand amongst Indian nationals, especially students and employees in the U.S. looking for a long-term and stable residency solution.”

The EB-5 investor visa program provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to earn a permanent visa (Green Card) to live and work in the United States providing a path towards US citizenship. Witnessing the growing traction to the US EB5 Investor Visa Program, India is now the second largest market for EB5 in Asia. India has seen a dramatic increase in the number of investors applying for the EB5 Visa as an alternative to student visas and H-1B visas. According to the latest data, the number of EB5 Visa applications from India has surged from ~750 applications in 2019 to 10000+ applications in 2022.

Says Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United “The EB-5 Program is the fastest, easiest, and most sure path to a U.S. Green Card. As a leading Regional Center, EB5 United has helped 1,500+ investors and their dependents obtain 2,000+ U.S. Green Cards. They have facilitated over $1 billion in EB-5 funding by consistently selecting Projects with safe Investment Structures backed by well-capitalized Developers. At the event, EB5 United will discuss their USCIS-approved Projects, Montana-based Yellowstone Club (YC) Phase II and Florida-based Lakefront Estates &; Villas, as well as the benefits of investing in Projects with Priority Processing.”

Leading regional centers such as U.S. Immigration Fund, CMB Regional Centers, EB5 United, EB5 Capital; Golden Gate Global, First Pathway Partners are showcasing their EB5 projects and investment options at the upcoming edition of IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024, Hyderabad. The show will have participation from leading EB5 Law firms such as Donoso & Partners LLC to answer questions pertaining to the legalities of investing in EB5 for Indian Investors. An EB5 Experts panel discussion will also take place during the Conference on the first day of the show to educate the prospective investors about the program. This panel is sponsored by EB-5 Capital, the EB-5 Panel Partner of IREX 2024, Hyderabad.

"In times of tech layoffs and visa uncertainties, the EB-5 visa program stands out as a beacon of stability and opportunity. While in Hyderabad, we will be showcasing how EB-5 offers a clear path to U.S. permanent residency through adjustment of status and concurrent filing. With premier projects that have job creation requirements that have already been met in New Jersey and Las Vegas, and our unique $300,000 loan program reducing upfront investment costs, now is the best time to invest. Join us to discover how you can secure your future in the U.S. amidst these challenging times."- Nicholas Mastroianni III

“Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe. We operate with the goal of returning our investor’s money in time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium sized recession resistant projects. Find EB5 Capital's India market representatives at their booth in IREX Hyderabad who are here to meet potential referral partners and EB-5 investors to discuss the current projects open for investment.” says Ishaan Khanna, Director, Business Development, EB5 Capital, USA

The lead sponsor of this show are Sobha Realty. The platinum sponsors of the show include U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; EB5 United, USA. Arton Capital & GREEN Properties, the conference partner of the show will be showcasing property options in Greece. Other participants include Donoso & Partners, LLC; Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; Ariane Real Estate, Qatar; MIBS Group, Greece; Vestian MEA, Dubai; Golden Gate Global, USA and many others.

The conclave’s focus is on international real estate and immigration by investment and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. Dubai, Qatar, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment or residency/citizenship by investment options.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of seventeen successful shows since 2015.

For more information visit: http://www.irexindia.com/



