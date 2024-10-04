Kalasha Naidu Receives Asia Icon 2024 Award for Outstanding Social Service

Kalasha Naidu, the internationally recognized youngest social worker, has added another prestigious accolade to her name. She has been honored with the Asia Icon Award 2024 for her remarkable contributions to social service through the Kalasha Foundation. Dr. Kalasha Naidu, as the founder of the foundation, was awarded for her outstanding efforts in the fields of education, healthcare, and medicine at an international level.

She received the award from Shri. Maithripala Sirisena, Former President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and set a new record as the youngest recipient of the award in the social services category. Colombo Governor Senthil Thandaman, Foreign Minister Taraka Balasurya and Youth Affairs Minister Rohana Dishannayake participated as special guests in this honor program.

Through the Kalasha Foundation, Dr. Naidu is conducting numerous social service programs, including offering student scholarships to talented individuals who cannot afford education. Since rising to prominence as the youngest social worker at the age of five, Kalasha Naidu has continued her selfless work. It is hoped that she will maintain this spirit and achieve even greater success in the field of social service in the future.

