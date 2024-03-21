Is ABHA Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare Through Digital Health Records?

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In recent years, the healthcare sector in India has seen a big change, thanks to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that aims to make healthcare better for everyone. A key part of this mission is the use of digital health records that is making a huge difference to a patient’s life. If we talk about how digital records are improving patient care, it’s through easy access to health information, quick and improved communication with the doctors and a number of other benefits for the patients.

With digital records, patients can access their health data easily using an app like DRiefcase. This means you can conveniently refer to your medical history and test results on the app. It's like having your health information in your pocket, no matter where you are.

Moreover, when your health records are linked with your ABHA Card on the app, doctors can also access them with your consent. This also makes it easier for doctors to share information and work together to give you the best possible treatment. So, whether you visit a hospital or a clinic, your doctors can see your health history and make sure you get the right treatment. However, this is only possible with the patient’s consent.

In fact, over 57.97+ Crore ABHA accounts have already been created so far and this shows that more and more people are trusting digital healthcare solutions. They’re also linking their health records with ABHA, making it easy for doctors to keep track of their patients' health history. Digital health records undoubtedly help doctors make better decisions about your health. They have all the information they need, so they can give you the right treatment. Not to forget, this also reduces the chances of mistakes. Plus, with digital records, even people in remote areas can be assured of good healthcare, as doctors can access their records online.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that digital health records are currently changing the way healthcare works in India. They make it easier for patients to access their health information and for doctors to give better care. As more people use digital records, we can expect healthcare to become more efficient and effective for everyone over time.

https://www.driefcase.com/create-abha-abdm-ndhm-health-id/

Disclaimer: No Deccan Chronicle journalist was involved in the creation of this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.