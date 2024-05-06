Indian Firm Takes Staff on Fully Paid Lavish Holidays in Baku, Bali & Bangkok

An Indian firm has caught many eyes because apparently in a time where work cultures are the main reason why the retainer ratios of companies are drowning, this 360 degree advertising firm has proven to cultivate a work culture ‘non-toxic’ for all!



Excellent Publicity has been taking its employees on lavish international all-expense paid trips since 2018. Starting with Thailand in 2018, to Dubai and Bali in 2022 and just recently, Baku in March 2024, this Indian firm has constantly been setting up the bar.



The commercial hub of Azerbaijan, Baku, was indeed one of ‘The Best Trips’ they had, employees said. From visiting the most famous places like Fire Mountain, Nizami Streets, Old Baku City, and experiencing snow fall at Shahdag, everyone had an experience of a lifetime!



After this, the floodgates of opportunity swung wide open as the company found itself inundated with a deluge of eager job seekers clamoring to join its ranks.



No doubt, the company has been awarded as ‘The best place to work’ and apart from that Mr. Vaishal Dalal, Chairman & Co-Founder, has himself been recognised among the The Top 100 Leaders in India. He said, "Our company thrives because of their contributions, so it's our responsibility to show gratitude and acknowledge their relentless efforts."

