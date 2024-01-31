Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Supports the establishment of the School of Biosciences at Chanakya University

Chanakya University is a new-age global university propagating liberal education and integrating the Indian knowledge systems with global teaching pedagogy. In our continued pursuit in offering contemporary domains of learning to seek sustainable solutions to global concerns, we are pleased to announce the establishment of the Chanakya School of Biosciences, supported and led by iconic philanthropist Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson and the Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. The School is led by eminent scientists and academicians, which enhances our academic portfolio and strengthens our ability to provide innovative education to learners and transdisciplinary knowledge to society and humankind.



Supporting the new School, the Distinguished Member of the International Advisory Council of Chanakya University, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stated, "It brings me immense joy to contribute to the establishment of the School of Biosciences at Chanakya University. This Centre of Excellence will catalyze impactful research and innovation, fostering excellence in both basic and applied sciences. I congratulate the University for this initiative to set up a school that promises to pioneer new advancements in biosciences and carve a promising path for future scientific exploration."



Under the leadership and guidance of globally acclaimed scientists in the domain, the School of Biosciences will strive towards cutting-edge research in emerging areas of basic and applied sciences. This will be the Centre of excellence to provide high-quality research in interdisciplinary sciences with core expertise in Computational Biology, Genomics, Disease biology and Bioengineering from the academic year 2024-2025. Chanakya University is committed to providing affordable and exceptional world-class educational experiences to create a whole new generation of thought leaders and global Indians, rooted in Ideals and ascending with ideas.

Chanakya University nestled within the dynamic Aerospace and Defence Corridor near Bengaluru International Airport; a visionary project is taking shape across 116 sprawling acres. This monumental endeavour encompasses a colossal construction venture spanning 70 lakhs square feet across multiple phases. Designed to host a remarkable 25,000 students, this ambitious campus isn't just about size—it's a beacon of sustainability. The blueprint showcases an unwavering commitment to eco-consciousness. As it unfolds, this avant-garde educational hub represents the perfect blend of innovation and environmental stewardship, poised to redefine educational infrastructure, and inspire future generations.

