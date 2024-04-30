Crystolyte Associates: Praneeth Is Leading The Beacon Of Excellence

Crystolyte Associates India in the corporate world colorful painting is not a mere company but a lighthouse of excellence, where different success elements are masterfully conducted for the visionary leadership of Praneeth Nekuri. With its inception in 2003 by Prasad Nekuri, Chairman, and Vineeth Nekuri, CFO, Crystolyte has moved beyond the conventional juggernauts, providing facility solutions in multiple industries.

Through an extensive presence of over multiple locations, the unity of Crystolyte transcends from beyond the physical boundaries; it continues modelling to the different regionalities as it gets intertwined through the uniqueness of each region. From the vibrant roads of Hyderabad to the calm backdrops of Assam, the excellence of Crystolyte and its commitment to customer-oriented services stands out. With more than 200 clients, it has surely deviated toward excellence by client satisfaction.

Dynamic Leader Praneeth Nekuri

Crystolyte’s dynamic CEO Praneeth Nekuri not only steers the company but also conducts a symphony that aims to resolve Indian unemployment; thus, they become a solution to the country's most pressing problem. His dad's business has served him as a guidance and influence source, which Praneeth channels into the creation of world-class manufacturing hubs in rural areas and overcoming the traditional approach of business solely for profit to employ budding talent and advance innovation.

Photo Courtesy: Praneeth Nekuri

Core Value Of Crystolyte

At Crystolyte the core values based on Trust, Care, Innovation, and Pride do not just run lip service; they form the living heart that powers the organization toward higher achievement. In its workplace, creativity takes the lead with creativity being the protagonist and serves as every everyday vehicle for performance and a place where ideas can grow.

An Array Of Facilities

CRYSTOLYTE has delivered services covering the entire array of facility management including central/state govt. outsourcing, security, and other related solutions, industrial attendants, access control systems (biometric/iris), personal attendants, IT-enabled attendance surveillance system, Swachh Bharat survey projects, Civil and Electrical Engineering projects, industrial logistics and substation, ecologically friendly with no toxic chemicals, emergency police response support, wastewater treatment, commercial wiring, distribution automation, industrial wiring, energy efficiency solutions, HT/LT commissioning & liaisoning, solar projects, led street lighting solutions, fire protective equipment, diesel generator commissioning & installation, electrical consumable supplies to the needs across industries like corporate offices, educational institutes, commercial industries and manufacturing units, retail divisions, government agencies, financial establishments, and various public venues across the country.

Financially, the journey of Crystolyte will be records-breaking. The company’s turnover which grew to $6bn as of FY22 and grew by 8% again in the second quarter of 2024 clearly demonstrates its 15,000 employee’s dedication, which flows from their passion and experience.

Helping Others Developing Nation

Crystolyte implements social responsibility throughout its workflow by reaching out to society and contributing to a developmental course of action that helps underprivileged groups acquire literacy and vocational and professional skills. In striving to bring light to the community, Crystolyte displays corporate patriotism at its best, which is the core of its guiding principles and values, which are inclusivity and care.

Innovation is the center of Crystolyte’s philosophy, providing the basis for enhancement necessary for breakthroughs. The company's culture of a rare quality of creativity is fostered, sending employees to experiment with different solutions and embodying emerging technologies, becoming the leader of a new era of facility management.

Photo Courtesy: Praneeth Nekuri

Through its multiple achievements, the long-term effect of Crystolyte is not limited to a confined place such as the boardroom, but it will be remembered for years to come by the people it serves. The company promotes sustainable and eco-friendly practices through which it minimizes its ecological footprint while at the same time adding positively consumed social morals, this perfectly faces a commendable example of responsible business citizenship.

Building An Excellent Corporate Environment

Moving ahead, Crystolyte continues to be focused on accomplishing this goal and exploring new opportunities, while providing customers with valuable services and motivating employees. As it enters into this new chapter of its existence, the Crystolyte acts as a lighthouse of hope that leads the way into the future of the world where the fragments of shattered beauties and their enhancement sit in the symphony of success.

As Crystolyte’s narrative crescendos, it becomes evident that the company is more than just a business entity; it is a maestro of corporate excellence. With Praneeth Nekuri at the helm, Crystolyte is poised for an encore that will resonate throughout the corporate landscape, paving the way for a future where brilliance and progress converge in harmony.

