Blocked Nose Blues: Understanding Allergy Season in India and How to Breathe Easy

That familiar feeling — a nose that’s either stubbornly blocked or relentlessly runny — often makes every breath an effort. If this sounds like your seasonal experience, you’re far from alone. Across India, allergy season turns daily life into a sniffly, sneezy challenge. But what causes these symptoms, and how can you find lasting relief?

What’s Causing the Blockage?

In many cases, the culprit is allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever — though it has little to do with hay or fever. It’s your immune system’s overreaction to airborne allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, or mould. These allergens trigger the release of histamines, leading to nasal inflammation and the classic symptoms of congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose.

More Than Just a Stuffy Nose

Beyond the blocked nose, allergic rhinitis often brings with it a suite of symptoms:

• Repeated sneezing

• Itchy nose, eyes, or throat

• Watery, red, or swollen eyes

• Clear nasal discharge

• Postnasal drip

• Persistent cough and fatigue

If untreated, these symptoms can interfere with sleep, reduce concentration, and impact quality of life.

India’s Allergy Triggers

India’s varied climate and living conditions make it a hot spot for multiple allergens:

• Pollen from trees like neem and mango, especially during flowering seasons

• Dust mites in mattresses and carpets, particularly in humid areas

• Mould spores in damp, poorly ventilated homes

• Pet dander from furry companions

• Air pollution, which exacerbates allergy symptoms even if not an allergen itself

Why You Shouldn’t Ignore It

Persistent allergic rhinitis isn’t just a nuisance — it can lead to more serious health issues like:

• Chronic sinusitis

• Ear infections (especially in children)

• Aggravated asthma

• Poor sleep quality

• Frequent headaches and facial pressure

When to See a Doctor

You should consult a physician or ENT specialist if:

• Your symptoms last more than a few weeks

• Over-the-counter remedies are ineffective

• Allergies interfere with sleep or work

• You experience repeated sinus infections or worsening asthma.

Managing Allergy Symptoms

The good news? Allergies can be managed with the right approach:

1. Identify Triggers: Allergy testing can help pinpoint what’s causing your symptoms.

2. Reduce Exposure:

o Keep windows shut during high-pollen periods

o Use HEPA air purifiers

o Wash bedding in hot water regularly

o Avoid damp environments and improve ventilation

o Wear a mask when outdoors in polluted or pollen-heavy conditions

3. Nasal Irrigation: Saline sprays or neti pots help clear allergens from nasal passages.

4. Medications:

o Antihistamines reduce sneezing and itching

o Decongestants offer short-term relief (but avoid overuse)

o Nasal corticosteroids effectively reduce inflammation

5. Immunotherapy: For persistent cases, allergy shots or tablets may help desensitize the immune system over time.

Breathe Better, Live Better

Seasonal allergies may be common, but they’re not something you have to live with. With awareness, timely medical intervention, and proactive care, it’s possible to manage allergy symptoms and enjoy life with greater ease — no matter the season.

Author

Dr G V K Chaitanya Rao

Nose & Sinus Superspecialist

Managing Director, Dr. Rao’s ENT





Disclaimer: No Deccan Chronicle journalist was involved in the creation of this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.