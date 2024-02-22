Birla International School Belagavi: Transforming Education

Birla International School – Belagavi [CBSE & IGCSE] sets a new standard by redefining the educational experience with the Legacy of Birla’s Philosophy. Here are some of the innovative features that set our institution apart:

Individual Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTM): We offer individual sessions to ensure meaningful dialogue between parents and teachers, fostering a deeper understanding of each student's progress and needs.

Activities Integrated Syllabus: Our syllabus seamlessly integrates activities and hands-on learning experiences, making education more interactive and relevant to students' lives.

No Homework Pressure: We believe in fostering a healthy work-life balance for students. Therefore, we minimize homework pressure.

Tuition-Free Culture: The school will take after-school classes for slow learners every day so that parents do not waste money on tuition classes.

Free Hairstyle and Shoe Selection: We believe in empowering students to express themselves. Therefore, we offer free hairstyle options and allow students to choose their shoes, encouraging self-expression and individuality.

No Unnecessary Discipline Rules: At BIS the definition of discipline is, not walking in line, keeping the figure on lips, keeping the hands back, etc. At Birla discipline is directly associated with our culture, tradition, and pride of Being Indian.

Balanced Academic Curriculum: Our curriculum is designed to provide a well-rounded education, incorporating not only core subjects but also a diverse range of extracurricular activities to nurture students' interests and talents. Essential life skills such as communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, plumbing, carpeting, banking, and tourism.

Learning by Understanding: We prioritize comprehension over rote memorization, encouraging students to engage critically with the material and develop problem-solving skills essential for success in the real world.

Door-to-Door School Transportation: Convenience is key. Our door-to-door transportation service ensures that students can travel safely to and from school without any hassle and parents should not waste their time at the Pickup stand.

Daily Meetings Hours with Principal for Parents: Parents have the opportunity to meet with the principal daily to address any concerns or questions they may have.

No Additional Fees for Activities: we do not charge additional fees for participating in after-school activities or being a part of the school team.

Assured Fees Locking Period: To provide financial stability for parents, we offer a five-year assured fee locking period, ensuring that tuition fees remain constant for an extended period.

Most Comfortable School Uniform: Comfort is key to student satisfaction. Our school uniform consists of a T-shirt and cotton cargo pants, providing maximum comfort and flexibility.

Compulsory Sports Every Day: Physical activity is essential for overall well-being. Therefore, we incorporate compulsory sports activities into our daily schedule, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among students.

At Birla International School, we are committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially. By embracing innovation and prioritizing the needs of our students, we are shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.