Best High-Speed Internet Broadband Plans and Offers in Hyderabad in 2024

Improved Wi-Fi6 Mesh routers are also included in some plans, guaranteeing better speeds and seamless multi-device functionality, which we’ve covered in detail in this article.

ACT SmartFiber® technology, powering ACT Fibernet connections is a high-speed Internet connection with dedicated virtual speed lanes. Which means that you don’t share your bandwidth with other users and get speeds that you’ve paid for. An average user requires internet speeds of 100 Mbps to surf, stream and work interrupted over multiple devices, hence, plans of 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps are ideal for users with high internet usage to effectively manage their internet usage. With an emphasis on offering quick connectivity, packaged entertainment, and limitless data at a reasonable price, ACT Fibernet features well-known OTT apps and live TV channels without additional fees.

ACT Fibernet is one of the fastest wired broadbands in Hyderabad. ACT Fibernet’sinternet subscription packages in Hyderabad start from 50 Mbps at ₹509 and go up to 1Gbps internet speeds.

According to Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies, “With exponential increase in consumption of data at home and number of devices simultaneously connected, customers demand from their home internet has increased manifold."

ACT Fibernet has made ACT SmartFiber technology available at no additional cost to all subscribers nationwide. According to ACT Fibernet's statement, the solution combines the company's technological know-how, traffic pattern mapping, and customer usage intelligence to improve internet performance for a variety of uses, including streaming, gaming, WFH, and online education.

ACT has analysed real-time feedback from users in its innovation labs and continuously worked to improve its traffic patterns, data centres, last-mile connectivity, and in-home experience. With continuous iterative improvements in every aspect of technology, from network architecture, fast convergence, scalability, and adoption of the new evolution of technologies around the globe – ACT SmartFiber® is not just a wire into your home, but a gateway to superior round internet usage experience.

1. Virtual Speed Lanes: One of the benefits of the ACT Fibernet connection is a high-speed Internet connection with dedicated virtual speed lanes offering a 1:1 contention ratio.

2. Optimised for Videos: With the increase in video streaming, there is a strong need for better speeds, data, and optimizations for video streaming. ACT SmartFiber® is optimised for video. With this technology, you will get the best video experience for all activities like streaming movies or shows, attending a video conferencing for work or school, or surfing all at the same time.

3. Self-healing Network: ACT SmartFiber® 's technology, through its robust network design and intelligent real-time monitoring system, ensures that there are no major disruptions in your connectivity. This is done by ensuring multiple redundancies, combined with automatic rerouting of traffic in case of any outages.

4. ACT SmartWiFi®: ACT SmartWiFi® technology, powered by WiFi6 routers, ensures increased speeds for your devices (by up to 38%) and also enables more devices to connect simultaneously.

5. Secure and Future Ready: ACT SmartFiber® technology, which provides for state-of-the-art network security by partnering with multiple global partners and implementing best-in-class tools. Its dual-stack ready (IPV4/6) technology enables better safety and future scalability for IoT.

6. Smarter Gaming: The new ACT SmartFiber® ensures the most optimised pings to all destination servers for gaming titles by continuously monitoring in-game latency on PC, Console, and Mobile across locations.

With all our interactions and most of the important information now available online (personal information, government citizen interactions, financial interactions etc), it is extremely important that the network remains secure at overall level and we take up personal online safety and security individually also.

Towards this the new ACT SmartFiber® technology, provides for state-of-the-art network security by partnering with multiple global partners and implementing best-in-class tools. Also, ACT Fibernet has launched ACT Shield in partnership with F-Secure and also ACT Home Cam which further empowers individuals in their personal cyber security and safety.

ACT Fibernet has become one of the most popular broadband service providers in the country, and it is also one of the few operators in the space which is offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps. ACT Fibernet has announced a partnership with the Hyderabad government to deploy Wi-Fi hotspots across the city. As per the latest release from ACT Fibernet, the initiative is part of the Smart City project which has been hatched by the government and will be carried out by the Hyderabad government.

With this project, the public will be able to seamlessly connect to the internet for free using the Wi-Fi hotspots. Many users will be able to log-in at one time to these Wi-Fi zones to experience high-speed internet for free from ACT Fibernet.

Users to Enjoy Up to 25 Mbps Speed