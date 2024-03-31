5 Must-Watch Hindi Movies of 2024: From Action to Crime Thriller

As we dive into 2024, the world ofHindi Bollywood cinemais poised to deliver a captivating array of films that promise to entertain, inspire, and resonate with audiences. From gripping action thrillers to heartwarming comedies and inspiring biographies, the lineup for 2024 is diverse and exciting. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to add some amazing best Hindi movies to your watchlist!

List of Best Hindi Movies to Watch in 2024

Main Atal Hoon (2024): A Sincere Tribute

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is a biographical film that takes us on a journey through the life of the 10th Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. If you want more detailed articles on this type of movie then you can visit TamilYogi, a movie review site. Starring the versatile Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role, the film aims to pay homage to Atal’s illustrious legacy. Although the movie doesn't delve into every detail of Vajpayee's political career, it beautifully portrays Vajpayee’s multifaceted persona by offering a glimpse into the defining moments that shaped him as a leader.

We see his early days as a fiery orator and poet, his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his stints as both opposition leader and Prime Minister. The film highlights his commitment to diplomacy and dialogue. Overall, “Main Atal Hoon” meticulously showcases Atal’s journey—from his interest in poetry to his role as a freedom fighter and eventually a politician.

The film captures the essence of Atal’s multifaceted persona. Besides this, the film avoids chest-thumping patriotism and focuses on authenticity, and the commendable performance from Pankaj Tripathi is just the icing on the cake. So if you admire Atal Bihari Vajpayee or are interested in modern Indian history, this film is definitely worth watching.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): A Whimsical Comedy

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a delightful blend of romance and sci-fi that takes us on an unconventional journey where love transcends the boundaries of humanity. The story of the film revolves around Aryan (played by Shahid Kapoor), a brilliant robotics engineer who works for her aunt's robotics company and visits the US on her invitation.

During his official assignment in the US, he meets a high-functioning female robot automation Sifra (portrayed by the delightful Kriti Sanon) who acts like a human. Unknown to reality, Aryan falls in love with her but later gets to know she’s actually a robot, and her aunt used this ploy to test whether he can distinguish robots from humans or not. However, as their bond deepens, Aaryan grapples with the blurred lines between human emotions and artificial intelligence.

Overall, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a lighthearted and entertaining watch, perfect for a casual movie night that offers a desi twist to the romantic comedy genre with a sci-fi touch, distinguishing itself from Hollywood counterparts. The concept of falling for a robot brings a whacky idea to the table, and if you want to witness an impossible love story that challenges reality itself, give this one a watch.

Bhakshak (2024): A Struggle for Justice

Bhakshak is a Hindi crime thriller that premiered on Netflix and is loosely based on the horrific Muzaffarpur shelter home case of 2018 that sent shockwaves across the nation. The central story of Bhakshak revolves around a struggling journalist, Vaishali Singh (played by Bhumi Pednekar), who runs a local news channel alongside her aging cameraman, Bhaskar (portrayed by Sanjay Mishra).

In one night, she gets tips about some missing girls from the shelter home when her informer hands her a damning social audit report on a shelter home run by the politically influential Bansi Sahu (played by Aditya Srivastava). Vaishali’s investigation uncovers a horrifying truth: the shelter home is a facade, masking the systematic abuse of young girls.

Fueled by a sense of justice, Vaishali teams up with a courageous survivor named Sudha and a supportive police officer, SS Jasmeet Kaur. However, their pursuit of the truth is full of danger, as the people behind the abuse are powerful and well-connected, wielding threats and intimidation to silence Vaishali.

The film chronicles her struggle to expose the perpetrators, navigate the corrupt system, and bring the abusers to justice. Overall, Bhakshak” is a well-thought-out film aiming to expose systemic flaws without sensationalism, and subtly, it champions feminism without being preachy. It is surely something you would like to watch.

Article 370 (2024): A Journey of Unity

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is an intense Hindi political action drama film that takes us on a gripping journey through the tumultuous events surrounding the abolishment of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution—a move that united the state of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Highlighting patriotism and historical significance, the story of the film revolves around the aftermath of the 2016 Kashmir unrest, where a young local field agent named Zooni Haksar (portrayed by the talented Yami Gautam) embarks on a secret mission to end terrorism and billion-dollar economic conflict by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.

As unrest simmers in the valley, Zooni embarks on a secret mission that challenges her loyalty, courage, and personal sacrifices. In the film, Yami Gautam portrays the resolute Zooni, while Priya Mani and Arun Govil add depth to the ensemble cast. However, Yami Gautam’s portrayal of Zooni is the heartbeat of the film because her determination, vulnerability, and unwavering commitment to the cause resonate deeply.

The film also shines because of its female-centric narrative, and instead of focusing on typical antagonists, it emphasizes the abolishment of the bill itself. This absence of a traditional villain keeps the seriousness intact. There is a detailed article on Filmyzilla on this movie, you can read it. So, if you want to explore the nuances of Kashmir’s struggle, witness a gripping narrative, or gain insights into the challenges faced by security forces, Article 370 offers a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Fighter (2024): A Sky-High Adventure

Taking inspiration from the iconic 'Top Gun: Maverick' and using the Palwama attack as a model, Fighter combines adrenaline-pumping action and patriotism that you would love to embrace. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as the main cast, this Bollywood military drama takes us into the adrenaline-fueled world of elite fighter pilots.

Let’s talk about the film’s story. In the wake of the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot air strike, two exemplary Indian Air Force pilots—Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan) and Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh (portrayed by Anil Kapoor)—take center stage. They come together to form the Air Dragons, an IAF squadron tasked with combating internal and external threats. Their camaraderie, rivalry, and unwavering commitment to the skies form the backbone of this adrenaline-fueled drama.

However, it’s the tactical scenarios and how the IAF outsmarts the Pakistan Air Force that make this film more thrilling and appealing. Overall, Fighter is a high-octane thriller that doesn’t hold back on breathtaking aerial sequences. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sizzles, and their performances elevate the film. So, if you are a fan of fighter jets and want to see breathtaking aerial sequences and high-octane dogfights, Fighter is for you. It is available on multiple online platforms that allow you to binge-watch this and many more.

There we have it, folks! The year 2024 holds immense promise for Hindi cinema, with a diverse range of films that promise to entertain, inspire, and provoke thought. So whether you're a fan of gripping narratives or soul-stirring performances, there's something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a cinematic journey like no other!