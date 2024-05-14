5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India

The CLAT coaching institutes in India hold paramount importance in the life of a law aspirant. This is because the Common Law Admission Test is the gateway to getting admission to the finest National Law Universities in the country. For those looking for such top institutes in the nation, here are the important details about the top 5:

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi & Gurgaon) | Best CLAT Institute in India

Knowledge Nation Law Centre is the Rank 1 coaching institute for CLAT that has produced the highest number of selections in NLU’S.

It has branches with premium infrastructure in Delhi and Gurgaon. Here, the most experienced faculty members are available to help students.

They ensure that students get valuable guidance and improve their knowledge and skills. The comprehensive study material is published in-house and is a result of extensive research.

Furthermore, KNLC uses the most effective teaching technique to bring out the best in students. What truly makes Knowledge Nation Law Centre the best CLAT coaching in India is that the mentors continuously assess each student's progress.

Also, they provide the most effective tips and tricks for betterment. This institute has consistently had the highest selection rate in the past decade. Moreover, students will receive personalised attention from the Knowledge Nation Law Centre faculty members.

Address :

: Delhi: 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Hauz Khas, Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, 110016

47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Hauz Khas, Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, 110016

Gurgaon: M 26 (First Floor) Old DLF, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

M 26 (First Floor) Old DLF, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 Website: https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Rank 2 - Legal Edge (Bhopal) | CLAT Institute in India

With a very small batch size of 35 to 45 students and a dedicated faculty team, Legal Edge by Toprankers has established itself as the best CLAT coaching in India. The track record of this coaching institute has been impeccable.

This is not only for CLAT but also for other law entrance examinations. From foundation courses to crash courses and test series, a wide range of courses are available at this institute for the aspirants. The best part of pursuing CLAT preparation at Legal Edge is that the fee structure of the institute is also very affordable.

Additionally, online, offline, and hybrid batches are available so students can choose the most convenient learning mode. The end-to-end support offered at this institute ensures that students gain conceptual clarity and resolve doubts effectively.

Address: 127, Near SBI Bank, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011

127, Near SBI Bank, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011 Website: https://www.toprankers.com

Rank 3 - Law Prep (Jodhpur) | Best CLAT Coaching in India

Law Prep Tutorial is an institute that boasts 23 years of excellence, which has made it a leading name in the world of CLAT coaching. The institute's teachers have decades of experience and know the right ways to train students for competitive entrance examinations. Being the best CLAT coaching in India, this institute has trained more than 1 lakh students and helped them build a successful career in the future.

Because of the rigorous preparation and excellent support offered to the students at this institute, more than 500 students from here have secured their seats at the top NLUs in India. Moreover, the institute values the comfort of its students.

Address : EC - 22A, Shastri Circle, Adarsh Society, Sector-H, Shastri Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342003

: EC - 22A, Shastri Circle, Adarsh Society, Sector-H, Shastri Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342003 Website: https://www.lawpreptutorial.com

Rank 4 - Abhyaas Edu Corp (Hyderabad) | Best CLAT Institute in India

A popular name among CLAT aspirants, Abhyaas Edu Corp (Hyderabad) offers the most reliable coaching for many entrance examinations.

Apart from the regular classroom sessions, special weekend batches are also conducted for students who cannot devote ample time to preparation on weekdays. Furthermore, students get access to 15+ books as a part of their exhaustive study materials. These are extremely important for their success in the CLAT entrance examination. Abhyaas Edu Corp also conducts unlimited doubt clearance sessions for its students.

Together, these reasons contribute to making Abhyaas Edu Corp the best CLAT coaching in India.

Address : Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Vasanth Nagar Colony, Nizampet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500090

: Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Vasanth Nagar Colony, Nizampet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500090 Website: https://abhyaas.in/home/edu/

Rank 5 - Sriram Law Academy (Chennai) | Best Institute for CLAT In India

Sriram Law Academy is an institute that offers many course options to CLAT aspirants. All these are available at a very reasonable fee. This institute does not have any branches across the country.

At the centre, students will get access to the best facilities and infrastructure. The environment is competitive yet supportive, pushing students to perform better. Because of this, many students have been able to crack the CLAT exam with commendable AIRs. At this best CLAT coaching in India, an experienced team of faculty members is eager to respond to the student's queries.

As a result, they will be ready to crack the CLAT exam with ease.

Address: Level 2, Ankur, 113, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Rd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017

Level 2, Ankur, 113, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Rd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017 Website: https://www.sriramlawacademy.com/

Conclusion on 5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India

Those were the 5 best CLAT coaching in India that students must think about joining. Each of these institutes is unique in one way or the other. However, what is common among them is the excellent results that they promise to their students, to explore more Visit www.bestcoachingindelhi.com All the best.