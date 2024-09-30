Mithun Chakraborty, 74 years old, a veteran Bollywood film star and a politician will soon be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in the course of the Indian film industry. On October 8, 2024, during the 70th National Films Awards Ceremony, he will be presented the award.





In 2023 as well Mithun received the Padma Bhushan Award for the contribution made by him in Indian cinema. His first acting role was in the National Award-winning movie, Mrigayaa which was made in 1976 by Mrinal Sen as he won his first National Film Award for acting.



The renowned Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty was born in Kolkata. He won two more National Film Awards for Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). His real breakthrough came from the film Disco Dancer in 1982, which made him a superstar. In the 1990s he continued enchanting his viewers with films like Agneepath. Recently he was seen in a film called The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.





In addition to acting, Mithun Chakraborty has also been a part of television, judging many reality shows that his fans have come to love. His son Namashi’s film career began when he debuted in the Bollywood film Bad Boy.

He added, "I'm literally dumbfounded. Trust me, I can neither smile nor cry from happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, has made it. This proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can too."

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award which was created in tribute of the master of Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke in 1969 is given out each year during the National Ceremony of Awards for Film in India. The most highlighted work of Phalke is considered to be the first Indian feature movie, Raja Harishchandra, which was produced in 1913. Mithun Chakraborty will be the 54th recipient of this award who has ruled in this field earlier as Prithviraj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra and many others.





The award is apt to honor Mithun Chakraborty who adds one more feather in the golden cap of Bollywood to his achievements which have spanned close to five decades and inspired numerous actors and filmmakers in the working of the film industry.