Coolie makers in trouble

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has banned BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for his party for the Lok Sabha elections for two days beginning 8 p.m. on May 1.

In its orders, the ECI said Chandrashekar Rao said it "strongly condemn" statements made by the BRS chief at a press conference in Sircilla on April 5, and that it "reprimands Chandrashekar Rao" for "misconduct" and violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The ECI said it was barring Chandrashekar Rao from taking part in any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) for 48 hours beginning 8 p.m. on May 1, 2024.

Congress party's senior vice president for Telanagana S Niranjan had complained to the ECI on April 6 that Chandrashekar Rao made derogatory and objectionable remarks against the Congress party and its leaders at his Sircilla press meet.