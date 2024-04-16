ADILABAD: Basara IIIT second-year (PUC) student Buchuka Aravind died of suicide in his hostel room on the campus on Tuesday morning. He is a native of Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. The Basara IIIT authorizes in a statement issued said Aravind committed suicide due to personal reasons.



The security staff who noticed Aravind immediately shifted to the health centre on the campus and was declared dead. The Basara IIIT authorities informed the matter to the deceased parents. Vice-chancellor Prof Venkataramana expressed shock over the death of the students and expressed deep condolences to the deceased family. Local police started an investigation into the incident.



