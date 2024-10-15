Excerpts:



Yes, it is slightly different. This outing is full of masala and dhamaka. Nothing is fictional here. The fight, drama and fears shown in the show are real.I had mixed feelings when I quit acting. I missed the limelight and the adulation I received from fans. When I faced the camera again for this show, I was excited and nervous in equal measure. My husband, Sameer, has been very supportive. He handles the home front when I am unable to do it. I am also an entrepreneur who runs her own jewellery business. I do have the mom guilt and I think it is going to be there always. All mothers can relate to this emotion, and like them, I adjust, compensate and cover up. Before leaving for work, I manage my house and after coming back, I spend time with my daughter.I love being on these shows and matching steps with my former co-stars like Govinda. Revisiting my old songs is like revisiting the old steps I performed. It makes me happy to see that people have not forgotten the hook steps from my old songs. I am also in awe of the talented dancers these shows are hunting down from all over the country. These children are very gifted.I started out young, and I am still at it, even at this age. Earlier, when I was doing films, I did not know what diet and fitness entailed, but I am more self-aware now. I exercise twice/thrice a week. I do some weight training which has made me stronger.I learnt to say ‘no’. It is difficult to maintain a fitness routine and I also have to work on myself for my mental well-being. At this stage in my life, there are many events, many commitments and many places I need to be. I have learnt to say ‘no’ to many things that are difficult. I am always there for close friends, but I keep reminding myself that my business and my family are my priority.