‘I love being on dance shows, matching steps with my former co-stars’
Excerpts:
Q With its new name, is the show any different from its previous installments?
Yes, it is slightly different. This outing is full of masala and dhamaka. Nothing is fictional here. The fight, drama and fears shown in the show are real.
Q Was it difficult to make a comeback to showbiz with this show after quitting movies?
I had mixed feelings when I quit acting. I missed the limelight and the adulation I received from fans. When I faced the camera again for this show, I was excited and nervous in equal measure. My husband, Sameer, has been very supportive. He handles the home front when I am unable to do it. I am also an entrepreneur who runs her own jewellery business. I do have the mom guilt and I think it is going to be there always. All mothers can relate to this emotion, and like them, I adjust, compensate and cover up. Before leaving for work, I manage my house and after coming back, I spend time with my daughter.
Q You have been part of dance reality shows lately. How has the experience been?
I love being on these shows and matching steps with my former co-stars like Govinda. Revisiting my old songs is like revisiting the old steps I performed. It makes me happy to see that people have not forgotten the hook steps from my old songs. I am also in awe of the talented dancers these shows are hunting down from all over the country. These children are very gifted.
Q You are very fit. Tell us about your fitness journey.
I started out young, and I am still at it, even at this age. Earlier, when I was doing films, I did not know what diet and fitness entailed, but I am more self-aware now. I exercise twice/thrice a week. I do some weight training which has made me stronger.
Q How do you juggle everything?
I learnt to say ‘no’. It is difficult to maintain a fitness routine and I also have to work on myself for my mental well-being. At this stage in my life, there are many events, many commitments and many places I need to be. I have learnt to say ‘no’ to many things that are difficult. I am always there for close friends, but I keep reminding myself that my business and my family are my priority.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
