HYDRAA Clears Rs 110-Crore Worth Land From Encroachments

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA on Friday cleared illegal encroachments spread across 1.30 acres of government land in Kulsumpura, Dhoolpet. The land, estimated to be worth `110 crore, had been under unauthorised occupation by one Ashok Singh, who had constructed sheds on it and rented them out to Ganesh idol makers.

The clearance operation was carried out following a request from the Hyderabad district collector, who urged HYDRAA to secure the land for public use. Acting on the request, HYDRAA officials, along with revenue authorities, conducted a detailed field inspection and confirmed that the property legally belonged to the government.

Officials said that revenue authorities had earlier removed the encroachments twice, but Ashok Singh had allegedly reoccupied the land, continuing to collect rent from idol makers. He had also reportedly attacked revenue officials during earlier eviction drives.

Singh later approached the City Civil Court claiming ownership of the land, but the court ruled in favour of the government. Despite the verdict, he continued to occupy and lease out the property.

According to HYDRAA, Singh has several criminal cases registered against him at Langar Houz, Mangalhat, and Goshamahal police stations, and is listed as a land grabber and rowdy-sheeter.

Authorities have stated that the reclaimed land will now be utilised for the construction of double-bedroom houses for underprivileged families under a government housing initiative.