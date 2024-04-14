Hyderabad Zoo Gets Contaminated Water from Mir Alam, Says Chief Wildlife Warden

Hyderabad: Mohan Pargaien, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), wildlife, and chief wildlife warden, on Sunday, said that the water coming from the Mir Alam Lake to the Nehru Zoological Park via channels and drains was contaminated with metals like nitrates and molybdenum, which post a health hazard to animals.

Pargaien said he would take the issue to the notice of M. Dana Kishore, municipal administration and urban development department principal secretary. He said he would request the government to construct two sewage treatment plants so that water entering the animal moats was free of contaminants.

He was speaking after inspecting the zoo and reviewing initiatives taken by the officials for the well-being of animals.

Pargaien directed zoo curator Sunil Hiramath to provide protection to animals from the summer heat by providing shade and adequate water to them. He requested the Nehru Zoological Park director to expedite the transfer of an Indian bison and a tiger to the Kakatiya Zoo at the earliest.

Deputy curator A. Nagamani, deputy director (veterinary) Dr M.A. Hakeem, assistant director Dr Subhash along with forest range officers Satish and Laxman participated in the review meet.