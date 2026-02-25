Hyderabad Youtuber from Vizag Ends Life Over Relationship

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old YouTuber allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Rayadurgam following reported relationship issues.

According to Rayadurgam Inspector Venkanna, the deceased, Komali, a native of Visakhapatnam, was pursuing a BSc degree in Hyderabad. She was staying with relatives at Chitrapuri Colony in Manikonda.

Police said Komali was in a relationship with Nikhil Reddy, a software engineer and YouTuber from Visakhapatnam. Reports suggest that Nikhil had been attempting to distance himself from her. About six months ago, she had allegedly attempted suicide, but her relatives intervened and counselled her.

Recently, the couple reportedly had a dispute regarding marriage. On Monday, when no one was at home, Komali allegedly hanged herself using a saree.

The incident came to light after her mother lodged a complaint with Rayadurgam police on Tuesday. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please consider reaching out to a trusted person or a professional helpline for support.