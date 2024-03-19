Hyderabad Student Dies Trying To Board Moving Train

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old final year BTech student died falling on the railway platform when trying to board a moving train at the Secunderabad station on Monday.

The victim, identified as Neelam Sumanth, bought a general ticket before the mishap at around 4.55 pm. According to railway police, Sumanth slipped and fell on the platform while trying to board the moving Godavari Express.

Railway police rushed Sumanth to KIMS Sunshine Hospital. However, despite medical attention, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Sumanth, a student at a private college in LB Nagar, was going to his hometown, Kollur village in Khammam district, when the tragic accident took place.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) started an investigation treating the incident as a case of suspicious death. Sumanth's body was subsequently transferred to the mortuary at Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.