Hyderabad Wakes Up to Cool Weather

Hyderabad residents got respite from heatwave as unexpected rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, swept across the city on Saturday morning. Areas such as Saidabad, Kothapet, Nagole, Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, Rajendranagar, Champapet, Himayathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Alwal and Saroornagar, among others, experienced significant downpours, providing much-needed relief from the persistent summer heat. Unlike humid temperatures during and after rains, the city was relatively much cooler on Saturday morning with thunderstorms.The sudden weather change, however, caused traffic disruption and difficulties for morning commuters. Office-goers faced challenges as the rain led to waterlogged roads and slow-moving traffic. Since it's Saturday, the number of people on the roads was comparatively less. The Indian Meteorological Department - Hyderabad had predicted above-normal temperatures for the next three days, suggesting the possibility of further sudden rainfall.Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkumool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri were some other districts that saw early morning rainfall on Saturday, the IMD said.Meanwhile, on Friday night, storms brought strong winds that downed trees and power poles, significantly disrupting daily life in Nizamabad. The agricultural sector was particularly hard hit; the hail and high winds damaged ripe paddy fields, with officials estimating that upwards of a thousand acres of crops could be affected.In Khudwanpur of Nandipet mandal, the storm proved fatal for livestock, with three buffaloes killed due to lightning strikes. The harvested mangoes and other fruits were scattered, leading to potential economic losses for local farmers. The electricity supply was cut off in numerous areas, adding to the storm's toll.Approximately 25% of the paddy crop in the region remains unharvested and at risk due to the unstable weather. Agricultural officers are assessing the fields to ascertain the full extent of the damage and to implement recovery measures.