Hyderabad: The Income Tax officials on Tuesday reportedly conducted raids on city's popular Meghana Foods Pvt Ltd. at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.



The IT officials reportedly conducted simultaneous searches on the firm’s industrial unit at IDA Phase-I Jeedimetla and also the house of the CEO Atluri Padma in the twin cities.

Meghana Food Group is very famous in Hyderabad city having several branches both in the city and also across the state. The Group has been into food business for the past 10 years.

However, no official announcement has been made by IT officials or the management of Meghana Foods.

Atluri Padma also own the Chutneys Group of hotels. Padma is said to be a close relative and friend of APPCC chief YS Sharmila. Recently, Atluri Padma's daughter got married to Sharmila's son Raja Reddy.

According to reports, IT officials also raided Chutneys Group food outlets spread across the city too.